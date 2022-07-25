Carroll County – Election Results
Republican Primary Election
US House of Representatives Congressional District 8
-
Danny Ray Bridger, Jr. R
0%
0
-
Gary Dean Clouse R
0%
0
-
Bob Hendry R
0%
0
-
David Kustoff R
0%
0
Last updated:
Tennessee House of Representatives District 79
-
Brock Martin R
0%
0
-
Gordon D. Wildridge R
0%
0
Last updated:
State Executive Committeeman District 24
-
Ryan Ellegood R
0%
0
-
Jim Poe R
0%
0
Last updated:
Democratic Primary Election
Governor
-
Carnita Faye Atwater D
0%
0
-
Jason Brantley Martin D
0%
0
-
JB Smiley, Jr. D
0%
0
Last updated:
US House of Representatives Congressional District 8
-
Tim McDonald D
0%
0
-
Lynnette P. Williams D
0%
0
Last updated:
County General Election
County Commission District 1 (Vote for 3)
-
Patrick E. Lindsey R
0%
0
-
Frank G. Casteel I
0%
0
-
Jimmy Halford I
0%
0
-
Randy D. Long I
0%
0
-
Darrell Ridgely I
0%
0
Last updated:
County Commission District 2 (Vote for 2)
-
Daniel L. Willman R
0%
0
-
Bertha L. Taylor D
0%
0
-
Lana Y. Suite I
0%
0
Last updated:
County Commission District 3 (Vote for 2)
-
Will McMackin I
0%
0
-
Joseph "Joey" Simmons I
0%
0
-
Larry Spencer I
0%
0
Last updated:
County Commission District 4 (Vote for 2)
-
Daniel J. Thomas R
0%
0
-
Hal Eason I
0%
0
-
Donald Finch I
0%
0
-
T. Richard Goodwin I
0%
0
-
Lin Smith I
0%
0
Last updated:
County Commission District 5 (Vote for 3)
-
Joey W. Darnell R
0%
0
-
Cyril Ostiguy R
0%
0
-
Rakaya Humphreys I
0%
0
-
Barry Mac Murphy I
0%
0
Last updated:
County Commission District 7 (Vote for 2)
-
Virginia Ginger House D
0%
0
-
Manuel L. Crossno I
0%
0
-
Walter Smothers I
0%
0
Last updated:
General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge
-
Larry J. Logan R
0%
0
-
Michael U. King I
0%
0
Last updated:
Sheriff
-
Tim Pratt R
0%
0
-
Andy Dickson I
0%
0
Last updated:
Register of Deeds
-
Natalie McCullough Porter D
0%
0
-
Harold T. Smith, Jr. I
0%
0
Last updated:
Road Supervisor
-
Michael Kyle I
0%
0
-
Ronnie A. Wade I
0%
0
Last updated:
Hollow Rock-Bruceton Special School Board Member 17th District
-
Vicki L. Brown I
0%
0
-
James "Jim" Holder I
0%
0
Last updated:
Huntingdon Special School Board Member At-Large (Vote for 2)
-
Rakaya Humphreys I
0%
0
-
Ryan Clay Nolen I
0%
0
-
Clark White I
0%
0
-
Kennedy White I
0%
0
Last updated:
McKenzie Special School Board Member At-Large (Vote for 4)
-
George Cassidy I
0%
0
-
Dorothea Renee Hobson I
0%
0
-
Spiros L. Roditis I
0%
0
-
La'Shonda Williams I
0%
0
-
Bobby Young I
0%
0
Last updated:
South Carroll Special School Board Member At-Large
-
Tom Miller R
0%
0
-
Christy Blound I
0%
0
-
Jimmy D. McClure I
0%
0
-
Colton Moore I
0%
0
Last updated:
West Carroll Special School Board Member Old County District
-
Patrick E. Lindsey R
0%
0
-
Jared Mims I
0%
0
-
Betty Wallace I
0%
0
Last updated:
Shall Jeffrey S. Bivins be retained in office as a Judge of the Supreme Court, at large, or be replaced?
-
Retain O
0%
0
-
Replace O
0%
0
Last updated:
Shall Sarah K. Campbell be retained in office as a Judge of the Supreme Court, at large, or be replaced?
-
Retain O
0%
0
-
Replace O
0%
0
Last updated:
Shall Holly Kirby be retained in office as a Judge of the Supreme Court, at large, or be replaced?
-
Retain O
0%
0
-
Replace O
0%
0
Last updated:
Shall Sharon Gail Lee be retained in office as a Judge of the Supreme Court, at large, or be replaced?
-
Retain O
0%
0
-
Replace O
0%
0
Last updated:
Shall Roger A. Page be retained in office as a Judge of the Supreme Court, at large, or be replaced?
-
Retain O
0%
0
-
Replace O
0%
0
Last updated:
Shall Kristi Davis be retained in office as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Eastern Division, or be replaced?
-
Retain O
0%
0
-
Replace O
0%
0
Last updated:
Shall Thomas R. “Skip” Frierson be retained in office as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Eastern Division, or be replaced?
-
Replace O
0%
0
-
Retain O
0%
0
Last updated:
Shall John W. McClarty be retained in office as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Eastern Division, or be replaced?
-
Retain O
0%
0
-
Replace O
0%
0
Last updated:
Shall Mike Swiney be retained in office as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Eastern Division, or be replaced?
-
Retain O
0%
0
-
Replace O
0%
0
Last updated:
Shall Andy D. Bennett be retained in office as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Middle Division, or be replaced?
-
Retain O
0%
0
-
Replace O
0%
0
Last updated:
Shall Frank Clement be retained in office as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Middle Division, or be replaced?
-
Retain O
0%
0
-
Replace O
0%
0
Last updated:
Shall Neal McBrayer be retained in office as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Middle Division, or be replaced?
-
Retain O
0%
0
-
Replace O
0%
0
Last updated:
Shall Kenny W. Armstrong be retained in office as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Western Division, or be replaced?
-
Retain O
0%
0
-
Replace O
0%
0
Last updated:
Shall Arnold B. Goldin be retained in office as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Western Division, or be replaced?
-
Retain O
0%
0
-
Replace O
0%
0
Last updated:
Shall Carma Dennis McGee be retained in office as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Western Division, or be replaced?
-
Retain O
0%
0
-
Replace O
0%
0
Last updated:
Shall Steve Swafford be retained in office as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Western Division, or be replaced?
-
Retain O
0%
0
-
Replace O
0%
0
Last updated:
Shall Robert H. Montgomery, Jr. be retained in office as Judge of the Court of Criminal Appeals, Eastern Division, or be replaced?
-
Retain O
0%
0
-
Replace O
0%
0
Last updated:
Shall James C. Witt, Jr. be retained as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Eastern Division, or be replaced?
-
Retain O
0%
0
-
Replace O
0%
0
Last updated:
Shall Jill Bartee Ayers be retained as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Middle Division, or be replaced?
-
Retain O
0%
0
-
Replace O
0%
0
Last updated:
Shall Timothy L. Easter be retained as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Middle Division, or be replaced?
-
Retain O
0%
0
-
Replace O
0%
0
Last updated:
Shall Robert T. Holloway be retained as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Middle Division, or be replaced?
-
Retain O
0%
0
-
Replace O
0%
0
Last updated:
Shall Robert W. Wedemeyer be retained as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Middle Division, or be replaced?
-
Retain O
0%
0
-
Replace O
0%
0
Last updated:
Shall John W. Campbell be retained as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Western Division, or be replaced?
-
Retain O
0%
0
-
Replace O
0%
0
Last updated:
Shall J. Ross Dyer be retained as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Western Division, or be replaced?
-
Retain O
0%
0
-
Replace O
0%
0
Last updated:
Shall Camille McMullen be retained as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Western Division, or be replaced?
-
Retain O
0%
0
-
Replace O
0%
0
Last updated:
Shall John Everett Williams be retained as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Western Division, or be replaced?
-
Retain O
0%
0
-
Replace O
0%
0
Last updated: