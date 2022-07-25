Carroll County – Election Results

Republican Primary Election

US House of Representatives Congressional District 8

  • Danny Ray Bridger, Jr.  R 0%
    0
  • Gary Dean Clouse  R 0%
    0
  • Bob Hendry  R 0%
    0
  • David Kustoff  R 0%
    0
Tennessee House of Representatives District 79

  • Brock Martin  R 0%
    0
  • Gordon D. Wildridge  R 0%
    0
State Executive Committeeman District 24

  • Ryan Ellegood  R 0%
    0
  • Jim Poe  R 0%
    0
Democratic Primary Election

Governor

  • Carnita Faye Atwater  D 0%
    0
  • Jason Brantley Martin  D 0%
    0
  • JB Smiley, Jr.  D 0%
    0
US House of Representatives Congressional District 8

  • Tim McDonald  D 0%
    0
  • Lynnette P. Williams  D 0%
    0
County General Election

County Commission District 1 (Vote for 3)

  • Patrick E. Lindsey  R 0%
    0
  • Frank G. Casteel  I 0%
    0
  • Jimmy Halford  I 0%
    0
  • Randy D. Long  I 0%
    0
  • Darrell Ridgely  I 0%
    0
County Commission District 2 (Vote for 2)

  • Daniel L. Willman  R 0%
    0
  • Bertha L. Taylor  D 0%
    0
  • Lana Y. Suite  I 0%
    0
County Commission District 3 (Vote for 2)

  • Will McMackin  I 0%
    0
  • Joseph "Joey" Simmons  I 0%
    0
  • Larry Spencer  I 0%
    0
County Commission District 4 (Vote for 2)

  • Daniel J. Thomas  R 0%
    0
  • Hal Eason  I 0%
    0
  • Donald Finch  I 0%
    0
  • T. Richard Goodwin  I 0%
    0
  • Lin Smith  I 0%
    0
County Commission District 5 (Vote for 3)

  • Joey W. Darnell  R 0%
    0
  • Cyril Ostiguy  R 0%
    0
  • Rakaya Humphreys  I 0%
    0
  • Barry Mac Murphy  I 0%
    0
County Commission District 7 (Vote for 2)

  • Virginia Ginger House  D 0%
    0
  • Manuel L. Crossno  I 0%
    0
  • Walter Smothers  I 0%
    0
General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge

  • Larry J. Logan  R 0%
    0
  • Michael U. King  I 0%
    0
Sheriff

  • Tim Pratt  R 0%
    0
  • Andy Dickson  I 0%
    0
Register of Deeds

  • Natalie McCullough Porter  D 0%
    0
  • Harold T. Smith, Jr.  I 0%
    0
Road Supervisor

  • Michael Kyle  I 0%
    0
  • Ronnie A. Wade  I 0%
    0
Hollow Rock-Bruceton Special School Board Member 17th District

  • Vicki L. Brown  I 0%
    0
  • James "Jim" Holder  I 0%
    0
Huntingdon Special School Board Member At-Large (Vote for 2)

  • Rakaya Humphreys  I 0%
    0
  • Ryan Clay Nolen  I 0%
    0
  • Clark White  I 0%
    0
  • Kennedy White  I 0%
    0
McKenzie Special School Board Member At-Large (Vote for 4)

  • George Cassidy  I 0%
    0
  • Dorothea Renee Hobson  I 0%
    0
  • Spiros L. Roditis  I 0%
    0
  • La'Shonda Williams  I 0%
    0
  • Bobby Young  I 0%
    0
South Carroll Special School Board Member At-Large

  • Tom Miller  R 0%
    0
  • Christy Blound  I 0%
    0
  • Jimmy D. McClure  I 0%
    0
  • Colton Moore  I 0%
    0
West Carroll Special School Board Member Old County District

  • Patrick E. Lindsey  R 0%
    0
  • Jared Mims  I 0%
    0
  • Betty Wallace  I 0%
    0
Shall Jeffrey S. Bivins be retained in office as a Judge of the Supreme Court, at large, or be replaced?

  • Retain  O 0%
    0
  • Replace  O 0%
    0
Shall Sarah K. Campbell be retained in office as a Judge of the Supreme Court, at large, or be replaced?

  • Retain  O 0%
    0
  • Replace  O 0%
    0
Shall Holly Kirby be retained in office as a Judge of the Supreme Court, at large, or be replaced?

  • Retain  O 0%
    0
  • Replace  O 0%
    0
Shall Sharon Gail Lee be retained in office as a Judge of the Supreme Court, at large, or be replaced?

  • Retain  O 0%
    0
  • Replace  O 0%
    0
Shall Roger A. Page be retained in office as a Judge of the Supreme Court, at large, or be replaced?

  • Retain  O 0%
    0
  • Replace  O 0%
    0
Shall Kristi Davis be retained in office as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Eastern Division, or be replaced?

  • Retain  O 0%
    0
  • Replace  O 0%
    0
Shall Thomas R. “Skip” Frierson be retained in office as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Eastern Division, or be replaced?

  • Replace  O 0%
    0
  • Retain  O 0%
    0
Shall John W. McClarty be retained in office as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Eastern Division, or be replaced?

  • Retain  O 0%
    0
  • Replace  O 0%
    0
Shall Mike Swiney be retained in office as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Eastern Division, or be replaced?

  • Retain  O 0%
    0
  • Replace  O 0%
    0
Shall Andy D. Bennett be retained in office as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Middle Division, or be replaced?

  • Retain  O 0%
    0
  • Replace  O 0%
    0
Shall Frank Clement be retained in office as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Middle Division, or be replaced?

  • Retain  O 0%
    0
  • Replace  O 0%
    0
Shall Neal McBrayer be retained in office as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Middle Division, or be replaced?

  • Retain  O 0%
    0
  • Replace  O 0%
    0
Shall Kenny W. Armstrong be retained in office as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Western Division, or be replaced?

  • Retain  O 0%
    0
  • Replace  O 0%
    0
Shall Arnold B. Goldin be retained in office as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Western Division, or be replaced?

  • Retain  O 0%
    0
  • Replace  O 0%
    0
Shall Carma Dennis McGee be retained in office as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Western Division, or be replaced?

  • Retain  O 0%
    0
  • Replace  O 0%
    0
Shall Steve Swafford be retained in office as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Western Division, or be replaced?

  • Retain  O 0%
    0
  • Replace  O 0%
    0
Shall Robert H. Montgomery, Jr. be retained in office as Judge of the Court of Criminal Appeals, Eastern Division, or be replaced?

  • Retain  O 0%
    0
  • Replace  O 0%
    0
Shall James C. Witt, Jr. be retained as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Eastern Division, or be replaced?

  • Retain  O 0%
    0
  • Replace  O 0%
    0
Shall Jill Bartee Ayers be retained as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Middle Division, or be replaced?

  • Retain  O 0%
    0
  • Replace  O 0%
    0
Shall Timothy L. Easter be retained as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Middle Division, or be replaced?

  • Retain  O 0%
    0
  • Replace  O 0%
    0
Shall Robert T. Holloway be retained as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Middle Division, or be replaced?

  • Retain  O 0%
    0
  • Replace  O 0%
    0
Shall Robert W. Wedemeyer be retained as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Middle Division, or be replaced?

  • Retain  O 0%
    0
  • Replace  O 0%
    0
Shall John W. Campbell be retained as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Western Division, or be replaced?

  • Retain  O 0%
    0
  • Replace  O 0%
    0
Shall J. Ross Dyer be retained as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Western Division, or be replaced?

  • Retain  O 0%
    0
  • Replace  O 0%
    0
Shall Camille McMullen be retained as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Western Division, or be replaced?

  • Retain  O 0%
    0
  • Replace  O 0%
    0
Shall John Everett Williams be retained as a Judge of the Court of Appeals, Western Division, or be replaced?

  • Retain  O 0%
    0
  • Replace  O 0%
    0
