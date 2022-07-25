Carroll County to host Bassmaster Junior National Championship this week

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Bassmaster Junior National Championship returns to Carroll County this week.

Around 70 teams are expected to be fishing at the Carroll County Thousand Acre Recreational Lake as part of the event.

Teams will begin practicing at the lake on Tuesday, with the tournament kicking off on Friday, July 29 and running through Saturday.

Boats will launch at 5:45 a.m. each day and weigh-in will be held at 1:45 p.m. at Billy Cary Park in downtown Huntingdon.

A news release states that Carroll County is honored to be the only location to host the championship, with the 2022 event being the eighth time the tournament will held in the county.

The public is invited to attend the launch as well as the weigh-in ceremonines.

For more information, contact the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce at (731) 986-4664.

