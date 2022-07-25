Chester County Sheriff’s Office asks public for information on weekend robbery

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public regarding a weekend robbery.

According to the authorities, an aggravated robbery occurred on Sunday, July 24 in the Jacks Creek community.

Authorities say the victims were held at gunpoint and forced inside their residence, and that property was stolen from them.

The victims described the suspect as a black male.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office at (731) 989-2787. Any information provided can remain anonymous and a reward may be offered.

