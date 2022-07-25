Gibson County – Election Results
Republican Primary Election
US House of Representatives Congressional District 8
-
Danny Ray Bridger, Jr. R
0%
0
-
Gary Dean Clouse R
0%
0
-
Bob Hendry R
0%
0
-
David Kustoff R
0%
0
Last updated:
Tennessee House of Representatives District 79
-
Brock Martin R
0%
0
-
Gordon D. Wildridge R
0%
0
Last updated:
State Executive Committeeman District 24
-
Ryan Ellegood R
0%
0
-
Jim Poe R
0%
0
Last updated:
Democratic Primary Election
Governor
-
Carnita Faye Atwater D
0%
0
-
Jason Brantley Martin D
0%
0
-
JB Smiley, Jr. D
0%
0
Last updated:
US House of Representatives Congressional District 8
-
Tim McDonald D
0%
0
-
Lynnette P. Williams D
0%
0
Last updated:
County General Election
Circuit Court Judge District 28
-
Jeff Mueller R
0%
0
-
Clayburn Peeples I
0%
0
Last updated:
County Mayor
-
Jack Nelson Cunningham R
0%
0
-
Tammy Floyd-Wade D
0%
0
-
Tom "Spoon" Witherspoon I
0%
0
Last updated:
County Commissioner District 6
-
John Ross R
0%
0
-
Tierra Thaxton I
0%
0
Last updated:
County Commissioner District 8
-
Larry Kimery I
0%
0
-
Kevin Morgan I
0%
0
Last updated:
County Commissioner District 9
-
Jason Tubbs I
0%
0
-
Joe Westmoreland I
0%
0
Last updated:
County Commissioner District 16 – Position 2
-
Curt Cochran R
0%
0
-
James Kemp I
0%
0
Last updated:
County Commissioner District 17
-
Matthew Ford R
0%
0
-
Patterson Freeman I
0%
0
Last updated:
Bradford Special School District Trustee (Vote for 2)
-
Rich Cunningham I
0%
0
-
Jason McDaniel I
0%
0
-
Richard Sharp I
0%
0
-
Michael B. Wheeler I
0%
0
Last updated:
Gibson County Special School District Trustee District 3
-
Tom Lannom I
0%
0
-
Ryan M. Sims I
0%
0
Last updated:
Constable Districts 8 & 9
-
Tim Curry I
0%
0
-
J. Michael Shepard D
0%
0
Last updated:
Constable Districts 11A & 18
-
John Baker I
0%
0
-
John B. Siddell I
0%
0
Last updated:
Constable Districts 16 & 19
-
Gene Skinner R
0%
0
-
W. W. Sims I
0%
0
Last updated: