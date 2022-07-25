Leaders Education Foundation to award 20 West TN educators with grants

JACKSON, Tenn. — The nonprofit Leaders Education Foundation is awarding $20,000 to local educators through the L.E.A.D.S. Educator Grant program.

Submissions are open now for the program, which awards 20 West Tennessee educators with $1,000 each. The grant aims to recognize educators with initiatives that empower students to “Learn,” “Experience,” “Advocate,” “Dream,” and “Serve.”

“The L.E.A.D.S. Educator Grant embodies who we are as an organization,” said Leaders Education Foundation President Leigh Anne Bentley. “We are here to support lifelong learners and allow them to dream of a new future. We hope to help make lives better by championing the initiative of inspiring educators.”

Submissions are open to any educator or school-based professional who is employed by either Pre-K centers, public or private K-12 schools, technical schools, Universities or colleges in West Tennessee. Educators are not required to be a member of Leaders Credit Union to be eligible.

Educators must record a short video that showcases their idea, vision or project and submit it along with an online grant application for consideration.

Submissions close September 6, 2022 with social media voting to follow from September 12-16. A release states that grant winners will be announced on September 26.

Click here for further instructions on grant proposals. Examples of past winners and projects can be found on the Leaders Education Foundation Facebook page.

“Each year, we are amazed by the creativity of the video submissions we receive,” Bentley said. “We want to continue to Give Forward by putting resources in the hands of those who make such a

significant impact on our future leaders.”

