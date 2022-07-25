Mugshots : Madison County : 07/22/22 – 07/25/22

Joel Hayes Joel Hayes: Contributing to delinquency of a child

Alexus McBride Alexus McBride: Failure to appear

Alisha Christmas Alisha Christmas: Shoplifting/theft of property

Anbrian Gray Anbrian Gray: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Angel Chaney Angel Chaney: Failure to appear



Anna Brien Anna Brien: Failure to appear

Ashley Brooks Ashley Brooks: Violation of probation

Benjamin McDonald Benjamin McDonald: Driving under the influence

Beverly Massengill Beverly Massengill: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear

Billy Ray Watkins Billy Ray Watkins: Aggravated rape



Bradley Woodruff Bradley Woodruff: Driving under the influence, open container law

Breana Smith Breana Smith: Violation of probation

Casey Ashcraft Casey Ashcraft: Aggravated domestic assault

Chris McNeal Chris McNeal: Violation of probation, failure to appear

Christopher Lyons Christopher Lyons: Criminal trespass



Christopher Medlock Christopher Medlock: Failure to appear

Damien Fisher Damien Fisher: Violation of order of protection

Deandre Pickering Deandre Pickering: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun while under the influence

Derrick Kennedy Derrick Kennedy: Theft over $60,000/theft of motor vehicle, theft between $1,000 and $9,999, resisting stop/arrest, evading arrest, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, driving while unlicensed, reckless driving

Drudon Knight Drudon Knight: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony



Dustin Brown Dustin Brown: Violation of probation

Edgar Asencio Edgar Asencio: Schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence, open container law, underage consumption/possession/transportation of beer, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law

Espanisha Hobson Espanisha Hobson: Failure to appear

James Parchman James Parchman: Violation of order of protection

Jerri Guthrie Jerri Guthrie: Simple domestic assault



Jerry Lyles Jerry Lyles: Driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid, failure to report accident

Jessica Smith Jessica Smith: Driving under the influence

Kara Lillard Kara Lillard: Forgery, driving on revoked/suspended license

Landon Simmons Landon Simmons: Schedule VI drug violations

Lionel Champion Lionel Champion: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest



Mark Lovelace Mark Lovelace: Driving under the influence, open container law, violation of implied consent

Melissa Henson Melissa Henson: Aggravated domestic assault

Mitchell Butler Mitchell Butler: Simple domestic assault

Nicole Vansunder Nicole Vansunder: Violation of probation

Parrish Transou Parrish Transou: Forgery, theft of property under $1,000



Phazon Stitt Phazon Stitt: Aggravated domestic assault, evading arrest

Robert Hunington Robert Hunington: Failure to appear

Rodrikus Gibbs Rodrikus Gibbs: Simple domestic assault

Ross Mayer Ross Mayer: Driving under the influence

Tedrick Houston Tedrick Houston: Simple domestic assault, vandalism

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/22/22 and 7 a.m. on 07/25/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.