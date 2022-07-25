New Pizza Hut opens in south Jackson, will offer year of free pizza to 25 customers

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new Pizza Hut has arrived in the Hub City and is offering a year of free pizza to select lucky customers.

Located at 2097 South Highland Avenue, the store is the newest restaurant in the Jackson region by Flynn Restaurant Group, LLC.

In honor of the grand opening on Friday, August 5, the group is offering a year of free pizza to the first 25 customers in line.

Redeemable punch cards will be distributed to the first 25 lined up when the dining room opens.

The new Pizza Hut, which has been officially opened for customers since July 20, features a fresh look with a modern design, bold and energetic graphics, and a drive-thru window for customers on-the-go known as the “Hut Lane.”

