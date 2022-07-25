Tennesseans to save money with several tax free holidays

JACKSON, Tenn. — Starting this weekend, Tennessee residents will begin to see relief from recent inflation costs with two tax free holidays.

“We’ve worked to put dollars back in the hands of Tennesseans, and we want to make sure that you know about the tax savings that will help your family, despite rising prices nationwide,” said Gov. Bill Lee.

The tax free holiday for all of your back-to-school necessities like school supplies, clothing and even computers begins this Friday, July 29 right after midnight, and continues into July 31.

“I think it’s a great thing to do. I mean, it gets people in the mood for back-to-school shopping and stuff. I think it’s very good and it at least takes 9.75% off everything they buy,” said Tamy Lewis, the owner of Sassy Grace, Southern Gent.

Many smaller businesses do not see as much business during tax free weekends, with many schools requiring uniforms and even competitive pricing on school supplies. But they encourage you to stop in anyways.

“It’s probably not as busy, honestly, as some of the big box stores because so many schools require uniforms. So people will be buying just the uniforms and things like that,” Lewis said.

Wherever you go, business owners recommend getting out early to ensure that you get all that you need, especially with limited stock in many items right now.

“Get out early, especially if you’re trying to find your sizes because a lot of people will be out shopping,” Lewis said. “Especially if you’re in a popular size.”

After the tax free weekend ends on Sunday, a grocery tax suspension holiday will go into effect for the entire month of August.

“Starting Aug. 1, Tennessee families will also save on food costs with a month-long suspension on grocery tax,” Lee said.

The grocery tax suspension will end on Aug. 31.

Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Purchases for clothing and school supplies cannot exceed $100 and purchases for computers cannot exceed $1,500.

For 2022, Tennessee’s General Assembly has approved a sales tax holiday on food & food ingredients (grocery sales tax suspension) which begins at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

“Food and food ingredients” are defined as liquid, concentrated, solid, frozen, dried, or dehydrated substances that are sold to be ingested or chewed by humans and are consumed for their taste or nutritional value. Food ingredients do not include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements, and prepared food.

For 2022-2023, the Tennessee General Assembly has approved a sales tax holiday on gun safes and safety devices that begins at 12:01 a.m. on July 1, 2022 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on June 30, 2023.

