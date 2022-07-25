Vanderbilt football coach visits Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Old Hickory Rotary Club held their weekly meeting on Monday with a guest speaker, coach Clark Lea.

Lea has been the football coach at Vanderbilt University for two years. Lea arrived in Jackson on Monday to speak about Vanderbilt’s football program and to share the progress of the team with the upcoming start of football season.

“What we have is a top 15 school. That’s in the middle of one of the fastest growing cities in the country, that’s playing football in the best conference in the world. And when we look at those three things, we think we have the makings of a great program. It just requires investment and great leadership,” Lea said.

Lea originally attended Vanderbilt University. In his time coaching at Vanderbilt, Lea says he’s grateful with the progress the team has made both on and off the field.

Lea says he’s optimistic and excited for this upcoming season that begins on Sept. 3.

