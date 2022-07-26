731 Day is almost here, bringing celebrations, discounts

JACKSON, Tenn. — The last day of July is almost here.

Although that means a new school year is about to begin, the Hub City has a variety of opportunities for you to end the month with some fun and some savings.

731 Day was created several years ago by the group Our Jackson Home to celebrate and show appreciation to the community.

“We have small businesses who are offering special deals or discounts. There are events happening, giveaways, all those kinds of things,” said Courtney Searcy, the Program Director of Our Jackson Home.

There are a variety of business participating in the day, giving residents the opportunity to try products at a discounted price.

“731 Day is just a grand opening. We love for everyone to come by. If you do come by on 731 Day and you do sign up, we’re waiving your registration fee. We’re excited to be able to offer some sample size classes. So you can come and try different classes that our trainers will be offering,” said Carmen Goodman, a partner at the Village of Jackson/Fortress Women’s Gym.

731 Day falls on a Sunday this year, meaning after a brisk workout at the gym, you can enjoy the evening with some live music in one historical Jackson neighborhood.

“Our Jackson Home, our big event of the year is Porchfest. So that is live music in the Lambuth historic neighborhood in different peoples’ yards, porches, food trucks, just basically a way to come out, enjoy the neighborhood, and enjoy live music,” Searcy said.

Some of the artists featured at Porchfest include Avon Park, Emily McGhill, Carita Cole and others. However, with the excessive heat, you might want to cool down before the event.

And Town and Country Realtors can help you with just that, as they’re hosting the biggest water balloon fight in Jackson.

“We have 7,320, and then we will also have the Kona food truck there selling snow cones. We’ll have jumpers to keep the kids before the water balloon fight starts, and then the Jackson Fire Department shows and and hoses the kids down during and after the water balloon fight,” said Melissa Childress, with Town and Country Realtors.

Whether you want to grab a bite to eat for a $7.31 discount, or catch some live music in the Lambuth area, there’s a number of things for you to check out to show your appreciation for the 731.

