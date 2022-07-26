|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Darnell “Smokey” Sims of Paris, TN
|Age:
|70
|Place of Death:
|Murray Calloway County Hospital
|Date of Death:
|Friday, July 22, 2022
|Funeral Time/Day:
|1:00 PM Friday, July 29, 2022
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Wilbur Farmer
|Place of Burial:
|Greenwood Cemetery
|Visitation:
|12:00-1:00 PM Friday, July 29, 2022 at McEvoy Funeral Home
|Date/Place of Birth:
|June 30, 1952 in Weakley Co., TN
|Pallbearers:
|Family and Friends
|Both Parents Names:
include mother’s maiden
(surviving or preceded)
|W.E. Simpson and Ruthie L. Sims, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
(surviving or preceded)
|Peggy Williams Sims of Paris, TN; Married: November 26, 1986
|Daughters: City/State
|3
|Sons: City/State
|6
|Sisters: City/State
|3
|Brothers: City/State
|5
|Other Relatives:
|Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
|Personal Information: