Darnell "Smokey" Sims

Darnell "Smokey" Sims of Paris, TN
Age: 70
Place of Death: Murray Calloway County Hospital
Date of Death: Friday, July 22, 2022
Funeral Time/Day: 1:00 PM Friday, July 29, 2022
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Wilbur Farmer
Place of Burial: Greenwood Cemetery
Visitation: 12:00-1:00 PM Friday, July 29, 2022 at McEvoy Funeral Home
Date/Place of Birth: June 30, 1952 in Weakley Co., TN
Pallbearers: Family and Friends
 W.E. Simpson and Ruthie L. Sims, both preceded
 Peggy Williams Sims of Paris, TN; Married: November 26, 1986
Daughters: City/State 3
Sons: City/State 6
Sisters: City/State 3
Brothers: City/State 5
Other Relatives: Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
