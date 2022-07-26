Group challenges West Tennesseans to drink water

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — With increasing temps and lots of outdoor activities during the summer time, one organization is encouraging many to increase their water intake.

The University of Tennessee Extension Office in Henderson County has created a water challenge to encourage people to increase their daily water intake.

The challenge begins on Aug. 1 and continues through the entire month.

Those participating in the challenge will be given an intake sheet to track how much water they consume over the month-long contest.

“I’ve got several registered right now, but we want the rest of you guys out there to register from Henderson County, or the surrounding counties. Share the information with your friends and family, or challenge them, or go together and challenge each other,” said Kathy Brown, the Family and Consumer Science Agent at UT Extension in Henderson County.

At the end of the month, they will collect the numbers from all participants and give away prizes for those in the top spots.

They are allowing people to register for the challenge up until July 28. You can register here.

After filling out the form, you will be contacted with more information regarding the contest.

The surprise prizes will be given away to the top 3 contestants with the most water intake over the month. For more information, you can contact the UT Extension Office in Henderson County at (731) 968-5266.

