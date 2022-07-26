Jackson Clinic, Baptist Memorial celebrate progress on new outpatient medical campus

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Clinic and Baptist Memorial Health Care held a topping out ceremony to celebrate a major milestone for a new outpatient medical campus.

“Baptist and The Jackson Clinic have a long legacy in history of serving patients in the Mid South, Jackson, and all across West Tennessee,” said Jason Little, President and CEO of Baptist Memorial Health Care. “And so we started with a vision several years ago to really do something special for our patients. And it’s been not only a partnership, but a team process.”

“We’re an organization that’s been around since 1950,” said Bill Preston, Physician President for The Jackson Clinic. “Baptist has been around since 1912. And our focus of getting up every morning is how can we make healthcare better.”

Tuesday morning, the contractors lifted the final beam on the new building, with banners, an evergreen tree and signatures attached.

“Everybody gets to put their fingerprints on this building because there’s a lot of fingerprints on it,” Little said. “A lot of dreams, a lot of focus for a physician to have trained for years to be able to take care of their patients. And now we’re gonna get to do it in this really special place.”

The $62 million, two-story medical office located at the southwest corner of the 45 Bypass and Passmore Lane is focused on meeting patient demand for medical services.

“In the past, healthcare has been mostly focused on sick care, very centralized,” Preston said. “In the future, we feel like health care has many more facets to it and will be delivered much more in the outpatient setting. It’s all about taking care of the patient at the right time in the right place.”

“Much of what used to be done in hospitals or in inpatient settings can now be done right here and in an hour or two, and people can go home and relax in their own in the comfort of their own houses,” said Little. “And so we’re really excited to bring cutting edge, comfortable, futuristic care right here to Jackson.”

The Jackson Clinic and Baptist expect to complete the medical office building in the fall of 2023.

