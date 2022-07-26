Lottery players share what they would do with winnings

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Mega Millions jackpot has still not been claimed, and now sits at $830 million, making it the third largest jackpot in the game’s history.

What would you do if you could potentially walk away with over $400 million? We spoke with players to see what they would do.

“You would probably have to pick me up off the floor. I would probably faint. I don’t know. That is a lot of money, that is a lot of money,” said Leavy Martin, a lottery player.

The Mega Million jackpot has continued to climb since no winning ticket has been found.

mega miMartin says she has played a few times, and has already bought tickets for this jackpot.

“I have actually bought five. So today I am going to try maybe three or four,” Martin said.

The jackpot currently sits at $830 million, and is the third largest jackpot in the game’s history. The winner would walk away with over $487 million.

“I would give a big chunk to my church and then some to my family up for retirement,” said Loretta Hardee, a lottery player.

“Make sure everybody was taken care of. I would get us a house and pay off my debt,” said Haley Willer, a lottery player.

“I am a single mom of six boys, so I would definitely set money aside to make sure each of them are set for the future, with stipulations to spend it,” said Michaela Westerman, a lottery player.

And while players say they hope to get that winning ticket, they are excited for whoever does win.

“I am really excited for that future person, and I hope they do great things for themselves, their family, and anybody else they would like to bless. So yeah, I think that can be a really great opportunity for a lot of people,” Westerman said.

“It is pretty exciting, and whoever gets it is going to be very blessed,” Hardee said.

If you do decide to play, tickets are $2, and $3 dollars if you add a Megaplier. Players have until 9:45 p.m. to buy a ticket to play.

The possible winning numbers will be revealed at 10 p.m. online and just before WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 10 p.m.

