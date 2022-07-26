Madison County lawyer receives Public Censure from Tennessee Supreme Court

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Madison County lawyer has received a Public Censure from the Supreme Court of Tennessee.

According to a news release, Marcus Allen Lipham received the censure on July 25, 2022, conditioned upon payment of fees to the Board of Professional Responsibility.

The release states that Lipham agreed to represent a client in pursuing claims against his homeowner’s association board, however, Lipham’s fee agreement did not adequately specify the scope of representation. Lipham also failed to deposit his client’s unearned fee into his trust account, according to the release.

The release also states that after undertaking the representation, Lipham failed to timely investigate the merits of his client’s claims or respond promptly to his client’s requests for information, and further delayed in notifying his client that he was declining to file suit.

Lipham has entered a Conditional Guilty Plea admitting he violated Tennessee Rules of Professional Conduct 1.1 (competence), 1.3 (diligence), 1.4 (communication), 1.5(b) (fees), and 1.15 (safekeeping property and funds).

A Public Censure serves as a rebuke and warning to the attorney, but does not affect his ability to practice law.

