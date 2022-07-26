Mr. Melvin T. Eckford was born on September 5, 1959, in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on July 21, 2022, in Antioch, Tennessee.

Funeral service will be at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at St. Paul C.M.E. Interment will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens. Open Visitation will be on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel from 11:00 am- 5:00 pm. Family will receive friends from 5:00 pm-6:00 pm.

Please keep this family in prayer.

For more information, please call 731-427-1521 or log onto bledsoefuneralhome.com