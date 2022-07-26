Mugshots : Madison County : 07/25/22 – 07/26/22

John Williams John Williams: Failure to appear

Aubre Culbertson Aubre Culbertson: Violation of probation

Cotrina Beasley Cotrina Beasley: Failure to appear

Jada King Jada King: Schedule VI drug violations

James Nichols James Nichols: Violation of probation



Jonathan Creasy Jonathan Creasy: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

Judon Roberson Judon Roberson: Vandalism

Michelle Chapman Michelle Chapman: Driving under the influence

Shanice Blue Shanice Blue: Assault

Sharell Garvins Sharell Garvins: Failure to appear



Sheena Lewis Sheena Lewis: Criminal impersonation, violation of probation, failure to appear

Stacey Burleigh Stacey Burleigh: Driving under the influence, resisting stop/arrest

Tyler Reese Tyler Reese: Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/25/22 and 7 a.m. on 07/26/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.