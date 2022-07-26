Pamela Marie Allen, age 57, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 5 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.

Ms. Pam was born on July 13, 1965, to the late William Allen and Doris Sweat Allen. She was a dedicated mother and provided a loving home to all that entered. She also enjoyed crocheting, drinking coffee, talking with friends, and being outside. She was also preceded in death by her loving companion of over 12 years: Mr. Hal Williams.

She is survived by two sons: Trey Davis (LaDawn) of Brownsville, TN, Matthew Iglesias of Medon, TN; three daughters: Becca Mothershead (Seth) of Jackson, TN, Michaela Iglesias of Medon, TN, Teresa Moore of Medon, TN; She leaves behind numerous beloved friends and a legacy of three grandchildren: Davis Mothershead, Emmie Mothershead and soon to arrive, Ellie Davis.