VERY HOT! Isolated Storm Chance This Evening & ALL Week!

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Update for July 26th:

Temperatures are in the mid to upper 90s and it feels 105-110° this afternoon so the showers and storms popping up are being welcomed by most. A line of rain storms has developed north of Gibson county and will slowly drift southward this evening.

There are also some pop up showers developing south of I-40 as well. Rain showers and storm chances will continue until sunset tonight and rain chances remain solid in the forecast through the weekend. We will be tracking the storms on the radar, plus have the latest on the cool down coming on Friday, all right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain partly cloudy tonight and the winds in general will stay light out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH. A few lingering showers or weak storms could linger for some of us tonight but chances are only around 20%. It will remain humid and warm and lows will only drop into the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Chances for showers remain in the forecast for Wednesday but only sit around 30-340%. Wednesday will be our last day of the week with a heat index over 100°. Conditions will remain hot and humid on Wednesday but changes will be on the way for Thursday. Highs will still reach the mid 90s on Wednesday and the winds will stay out of the southwest. Skies will remain partly cloudy and overnight lows will drop into the mid 70s for one last night.

THURSDAY:

A cold front is expected to impact West Tennessee late in the day and shower and storm chances will be increasing to around 50-60% by Thursday evening. The winds will begin to shift from the southwest to the west and then to the northwest by Friday. Highs should still reach the low 90s into the afternoon and clouds will be increasing as the day goes on. Thursday night lows will fall down to the low 70s as the humidity will be dropping a bit into the end of the work week behind the cold front.

FRIDAY:

The best chance for rain and storms during the work week appears to be on Friday. As the front passes highs should only reach the mid 80s for Friday and the winds will come out of the northwest. Showers and storm chances sit around 70% and although severe weather doesn’t look likely, a few stronger storms may pop up into the afternoon hours along the front. Friday night lows will fall into the upper 60s. The front should continue to move south on Friday night.

THE WEEKEND:

A stalled out front is expected to bring several rounds of showers and storms to West Tennessee this weekend. Severe weather does not look like a given but some storms will very likely fire up wherever the front stalls out and slowly drifts through over the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will stay in the mid 80s and lows into the mornings will fall down to the upper 60s. The winds will stay out of the north most of the weekend before shifting back to the south late in the day on Sunday as the front is expected to lift back out of the region. Skies will remain mostly cloudy this weekend. On average is looks like 1.00″-2.00″ of rain will impact most of the Mid South with rain chances around 70% both days.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first +100° day on the year in July and some more 100s could be possible over the next couple of weeks. It was the first 100° since July of 2012, as this is shaping up to be one of the hottest summers on record for West Tennessee. The official start of summer kicked off on Tuesday June 21st, and there will be more chances for severe weather and heat waves though as we approach the start of summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

