West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation establishes chapter in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation is proudly announcing its ninth West Tennessee chapter.

The Henderson County Foundation has been established and will work with existing resources and create new systems that aim to improve the quality of life in Lexington and the Henderson County Community. A news release states the chapter will identify organizations and funding opportunities that support individuals and families on their path to securing and sustaining a living wage career.

“It is exciting to launch a chapter of The Foundation in Henderson County,” said Chapter Chair Joe T. Wood. “We are excited to see the impact we can make and start to change lives.”

The founding board members have already been selected, with their first meeting being held last April. Leadership includes Joe T. Wood as Chair, Vice Chair Toywana Mayo, Secretary Trish Stanfill and Treasurer Melissa Gilbert. Other board members, comprised of local community leaders, include Jonathan DeBerry, Talley Flowers, William C. Forney, Kim Hendrix, Donna Hetherington, Jeff Lewis, Phillip Renfroe, Anna Searock, Gary Stewart, Jim Terry, and Lee Wilkinson.

“Our Board of Trustees are excited about the new chapter in Henderson County,” said President of The Foundation Dr. Frank McMeen. “There are many opportunities for this chapter to make an impact in Lexington and the surrounding communities of Henderson County.”

Anyone interested in contributing to the Henderson County chapter can visit wthfoundation.org or contribute via mail to the Henderson County Foundation c/o The Foundation, 74 Directors Row, Jackson, TN, 38305. A release states that all gifts to the Henderson County Foundation are tax deductible and are restricted for use in Henderson County.

