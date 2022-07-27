17 employers seek to fill over 465 positions at upcoming job fair in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — More than a dozen local employers will participate in an upcoming job fair in Jackson.

The Goodwill Career Solutions center, located at 1320 South Highland, will host a Job Fair and Community Resource event on Tuesday, August 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A news release states that a total of 17 employers will be seeking to fill more than 465 positions.

Employers include:

Addus HomeCare

American Job Center

D.A.T Staffing

Family and Children’s Services

Gray Metal South

Hamilton Ryker

Hiller

Jackson Housing Authority

Kelly Services

Pacific Manufacturing

PROMAN Staffing

SEEDCO

Tennessee Department of Correction

Tennessee Reconnect

WestRock

West Tennessee State Penitentiary

Zaxby’s

Positions to be filled include home care aide, production, welder, residence hall monitor, maintenance helper, machine operator, assembly, press operator, robotic welder, forklift, lumper, plumber, HVAC, electrical technician, apprentice, packager, quality tech, light industrial warehouse, correction officer and others.

Representatives from these companies will be on-site and interviews will be possible. Job-seekers should dress for success and they’re encouraged to bring a resume, photo ID and their Social Security card or birth certificate.

Job-seekers can pre-register for the event by calling (731) 736-3401. Visitors to Goodwill Career Solutions centers are encouraged to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

