Country music artist Mike Walker to perform 2 shows in Henderson this weekend

HENDERSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee favorite Mike Walker will perform in Henderson this weekend.

Originally from Jackson, Tennessee, the country music artist is now based in Branson, Missouri.

Walker is scheduled to play two shows at Williams Auditorium.

The first, titled “Lasting Impressions and the Hits,” will be held Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m. This show will include favorites from Elvis, Conway Twitty, Ray Charles, Willie Nelson and more.

A second show will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, titled “Revival! An Afternoon Matinee of Gospel Favorites.”

Those who purchase a ticket for Saturday’s show can get a Sunday ticket for half price, and you can also save $5 by purchasing in advance.

Click here for information on ordering tickets or call the box office at (731) 435-3150.

