Discovery Park says early bird sign up perks ending this weekend

UNION CITY, Tenn. — The time to register for the Discovery Dash for a discount is coming to an end this weekend.

Discovery Parks is wanting to remind everyone that if you register for the Discovery Dash 5K/10K/1-Mile Fun Run before Sunday, you will get a t-shirt and can save $5.

After that, the registration fee will go up and t-shirts will be given as they are available.

The run will be on Sept. 17, and the park says to stick around because kids under 17 get free admission to the museum for Pediatric Day.

