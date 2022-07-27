End of the Heat Thursday, Rain Chance High Through Sunday

We are dealing with another hot day, but are at the end of the current heat spell. A cold front will move through Thursday dropping temperatures but also bringing several rounds of rain showers with it. Rain chances are above 60% for the next 4 days.

Stay cool this evening as showers chances will be low tonight. We will talk more about how much total rain you can expect and the latest on the cooler weather heading our way, all coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain partly cloudy tonight and the winds in general will stay light out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH. A few lingering showers or weak storms could linger for some of us tonight but chances are only around 20%. It will remain humid and warm and lows will only drop into the mid 70s.

THURSDAY:

A cold front is expected to impact West Tennessee late in the day and shower and storm chances will be increasing to around 50-60% by Thursday evening. The winds will begin to shift from the southwest to the west and then to the northwest by Friday.

Highs should still reach the low 90s into the afternoon and clouds will be increasing as the day goes on. Thursday night lows will fall down to the low 70s as the humidity will be dropping a bit into the end of the work week behind the cold front.

FRIDAY:

The best chance for rain and storms during the work week appears to be on Friday. As the front passes highs should only reach the mid 80s for Friday and the winds will come out of the northwest. Showers and storm chances sit around 70% and although severe weather doesn’t look likely, a few stronger storms may pop up into the afternoon hours along the front. Friday night lows will fall into the upper 60s. The front should continue to move south on Friday night.

THE WEEKEND:

A stalled out front is expected to bring several rounds of showers and storms to West Tennessee this weekend. Severe weather does not look like a given but some storms will very likely fire up wherever the front stalls out and slowly drifts through over the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will stay in the mid 80s and lows into the mornings will fall down to the upper 60s. The winds will stay out of the north most of the weekend before shifting back to the south late in the day on Sunday as the front is expected to lift back out of the region. Skies will remain mostly cloudy this weekend. On average is looks like 1.50″-2.50″ of rain will impact most of the Mid South with rain chances around 70% both days.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain chances are expected to linger during the first half of the day on Monday before clearing out in the afternoon and staying away for most of next week. Highs will warm back into the upper 80s on Monday before returning to the mid 90s for the middle of the week. Clouds will hang around for most of the day on Monday but mostly sunny skies will return for the middle of the week. The winds will return to the southwest next week increasing both the temperature and the humidity.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first +100° day on the year in July and some more 100s could be possible over the next couple of weeks. It was the first 100° since July of 2012, as this is shaping up to be one of the hottest summers on record for West Tennessee. The official start of summer kicked off on Tuesday June 21st, and there will be more chances for severe weather and heat waves though as we approach the start of summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

