Finding a new car in a supply shortage

JACKSON, Tenn. — Are you still having trouble finding a new car?

Joseph Robinson, with Robinson Toyota, says while a chip shortage started the supply problems, there are a few more reasons that add to a break in the supply chain.

“The trucking companies that bring us the vehicles are having a difficult time finding workers, and so there may be cars that are finished and ready for delivery, but might sit there for a while. COVID in the factories and having to shut down factories to keep everybody safe,” Robinson said.

For new hybrid cars, Robinson says the metal used for making batteries is hard to get.

“They source their metals for these batteries for hybrid batteries in Ukraine, and they can’t get the metals to build these batteries now because of the war,” Robinson said.

Robinson says you will notice there are no new cars to choose from on the lot, and he says that is because most new cars are pre-sold before they even get here.

“As soon as it arrives on the trucks, within that day, it is being delivered to the customer,” Robinson said.

But he says customers can combat the supply shortage by working with a dealership and planning ahead.

“Plan a few months out ahead and get in touch with your dealership, request a vehicle, and we will try to fill that order as soon as we can,” Robinson said.

With a shortage of new cars means the same for used cars as well.

Jim Grant, with Jackson Motor Company, says while they don’t expect prices to go down, buying a quality car now will ultimately save you money in the future.

“Supply grows, used car prices go down. As our supply gets narrow, the used car prices go up. Right now, we are in that mode,” Grant said.

Robinson says while there is not a lot of room for negotiation on new cars, used car prices have started to see a slight decrease.

