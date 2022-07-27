First ever Catfish Derby Benefit Concert to be held in September

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A new celebration is coming to Hardin County!

Sept. 24 is the First Annual Annual Catfish Derby Benefit Concert!

The Hardin County Leadership Class puts together their own project each year, and this year’s class is bringing music to main street in Savannah.

“Our class this year decided to do some sort of fundraiser that would give back to nonprofits in the community, but also boosts the already great quality life that we have here. So we wanted to bring back a concert to the town,” said Blake Walley, the Assistant City Manger in Savannah.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to local nonprofits and to a fund for any type of community disaster should it be needed.

There will be vendors downtown around the courthouse from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Anyone and everyone, all ages. We’ll have vendors for all ages, we’ll have beverages for all ages, we’ll have just a good, fun atmosphere, you know, that I think is going to cater to anybody and everybody,” Walley said.

Gates will open at 2 p.m. with the concert starting at 4 p.m.

This year’s performing artists include Darryl Worley, Deana Carter, Mighty Swell, Chandler Stephens, and Chelsea Rhodes.

Tickets are 20$.

“It’s just been several years since that, so wanted to bring it back to the community and get people involved for that and excited about it again,” Walley said.

Don’t forget Sept. 24 is the World Championship of Catfishing and the last day of the 81st National Catfish Derby.

“Believe it or not, we’ve got some of the best fishing in the country right here on the Tennessee River, equal to the Mississippi River, to the catfish that goes on there. We’ll add some some 60 and 70 pound fish out of this tournament,” said JR Sweat, with Tennessee River Productions.

To purchase tickets to the Catfish Derby Benefit Concert, click here or purchase them in Savannah City Hall.

