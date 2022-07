Mugshots : Madison County : 07/26/22 – 07/27/22

Amenda Dean Amenda Dean: Custodial interference

Beau Daghi Beau Daghi: Violation of probation

Clinton Jones Clinton Jones: Assault, vandalism, schedule VI drug violations

Dan Blockett Dan Blockett: Forgery

Hunter Murphy Hunter Murphy: Violation of community corrections



Jeffery McCord Jeffery McCord: Simple domestic assault

Jeremiah Brawner Jeremiah Brawner: Simple domestic assault

Johnny Cox Johnny Cox: Schedule II drug violations, violation of probation, failure to appear, violation of community corrections

Kathryn Salmon Kathryn Salmon: Violation of probation

Lachunda Hartfield Lachunda Hartfield: Failure to appear



Marquez Hill Marquez Hill: Simple domestic assault, vandalism

Maximillian Roberts Maximillian Roberts: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony

Nadia Rogers Nadia Rogers: Violation of probation

Sabrina McNeal Sabrina McNeal: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Tyron Allen Tyron Allen: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



Vanessa Cole Vanessa Cole: Vehicular assault-report SS DUI, open container law, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/26/22 and 7 a.m. on 07/27/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.