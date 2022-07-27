West Tennessee pharmacy owner made TPA president

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The owner of several West Tennessee pharmacies has been selected for an additional role.

According to a news release, Dr. Jay Phipps has been selected as the Tennessee Pharmacists Association’s president for 2022-2023.

“Jay has been an effective and influential TPA member since he joined the association,” said Anthony Pudlo, TPA’s executive director. “I am confident that our organization and the profession of pharmacy will benefit from his passion and leadership.”

Phipps owns locations in Jackson, McKenzie, Huntingdon and Waverly.

“The Tennessee Pharmacists Association has an extensive history of exceptional leadership,” Phipps said. “I am humbled to serve as its president and lead the association as we transform our profession.”

Read the full news release here.