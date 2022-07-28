Groups celebrate uplift of Jackson home

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local resident’s home was celebrated after receiving a home energy efficient upgrade offered by local energy companies.

Through a partnership between Tennessee Valley Authority and Jackson Energy Authority, leaders celebrated the 35th Home in the Home Uplift program in Jackson.

It’s a free program to those who income qualify to receive around $9,000 of work in the home.

Some examples of work done includes the upgrading of HVAC systems, putting in new water heaters, insulation, air ceiling and more.

Recipient Edward Fuller says he couldn’t be more grateful for the services he has received for his home.

“I think it’s a good program and everybody should at least try to sign up for it and see whether you qualify,” Fuller said.

“We really wanted to create a program, work together where we could help families who might not be able to get these upgrades, otherwise be able to get them done in their home at no cost to them,” said Frank Rapley, the Senior Manager of Energy Services & Programs at the TVA.

To find out how you can apply to have your home uplifted, click here. You can find additional details here.

