Lonnie Hugene McQueen, Jr., age 75, resident of Killen, Alabama, departed this life Monday evening, July 25, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, Alabama.

Lonnie was born May 16, 1947 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of the late Lonnie Hugene McQueen, Sr. and Lurline Lax McQueen. He was employed as a roofer for many years and loved the outdoors and being in the sun. He was an avid fisherman and hunter who loved barbecue competitions. Lonnie was a former resident of Collierville, Tennessee and Medon, Tennessee.

Mr. McQueen is survived by his son, Scott McQueen; his sister, Debby Owens (Bruce); his brother, Jack McQueen; two grandchildren, Shea Shockley and Tara Shockley; and his best friend, Linda McQueen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Tina Shockley.

A visitation for Mr. McQueen will be from 1 to 2 P.M. Friday, August 5, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 P.M. Friday, August 5, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Remarks will be given by Mr. McQueen’s family members and friends.

