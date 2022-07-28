Rain Like Tonight & Friday, Rain Showers Continue this Weekend

Most of West Tennessee saw some light rain earlier this morning and chances will continue this evening. Heavy rain showers and weak storms are likely tonight and during the day on Friday for all of West Tennessee. Chances for showers and storms will continue all weekend and move out on Monday. We will talk about just how much rain you can expect, and when is the most likely time to see it, coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Showers and storms are likely tonight across almost all of West Tennessee. Rain chances sit between 80-90%. Although the severe weather threat is low, a few stronger storms could move through overnight producing some gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning. Lows tonight will drop down to the low to mid 70s and the winds will be a bit breezy at times and come out of the west.

FRIDAY:

The best chance for rain and storms during the work week appears to be on Friday. As the front passes highs should only reach the mid 80s for Friday and the winds will come out of the northwest. Showers and storm chances sit around 80-90% and although severe weather doesn’t look likely, a few stronger storms may pop up into the afternoon hours along the front. Friday night lows will fall into the upper 60s. The front should continue to move south on Friday night.

THE WEEKEND:

A stalled out front is expected to bring several rounds of showers and storms to West Tennessee this weekend. Severe weather does not look like a given but some storms will very likely fire up wherever the front stalls out and slowly drifts through over the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will stay in the mid 80s and lows into the mornings will fall down to the upper 60s. The winds will stay out of the north most of the weekend before shifting back to the south late in the day on Sunday as the front is expected to lift back out of the region. Skies will remain mostly cloudy this weekend. On average is looks like 1.50″-2.50″ of rain will impact most of the Mid South with rain chances around 70% both days.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain chances are expected to linger during the first half of the day on Monday before clearing out in the afternoon and staying away for most of next week. Highs will warm back into the upper 80s on Monday before returning to the mid 90s for the middle of the week. Clouds will hang around for most of the day on Monday but mostly sunny skies will return for the middle of the week. The winds will return to the southwest next week increasing both the temperature and the humidity.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first +100° day on the year in July and some more 100s could be possible over the next couple of weeks. It was the first 100° since July of 2012, as this is shaping up to be one of the hottest summers on record for West Tennessee. The official start of summer kicked off on Tuesday June 21st, and there will be more chances for severe weather and heat waves though as we approach the start of summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

