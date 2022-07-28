Red Sand Project brings organizations together for human trafficking awareness in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local organizations are taking a united stand to bring awareness and stop human trafficking.

WRAP and The Scarlet Rope Project serve survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Thursday morning, they poured red sand in the cracks of sidewalks to bring attention to the victims who fall through the cracks.

Both nonprofits warn it is prevalent here in Tennessee and happening right before your eyes. They want to let anyone affected by human trafficking know they have the resources and services to help.

“I think a lot of people think because we’re so rural that it doesn’t happen, and it actually happens every day,” said Safe Hope Center Director Jennifer McCraw.

“We come together with other agencies and collaborate throughout not only Jackson, Madison County, but in West Tennessee, to provide a safe place for people to talk about the things that have gone on their life and to connect them with the resources,” said Jenci Spradlin, Family Justice Center Project Director for WRAP.

“We’re very fortunate to have those resources, and when we find those cases that we’re able to prosecute, those agencies help provide services to keep those victims in the fold and allow us to go to court and prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt,” said District Attorney General Jody Pickens, District 26.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-558-6484 or text “Be Free” to 233733.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.