Tennessee Craft invites artists to participate in Instagram photo contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An Instagram photo contest has been announced to kick off plans for Tennessee Craft Week.

All craft artists in Tennessee are invited to submit photos to the contest from August 1 through August 31.

Photos should be of their craft in a Tennessee-themed setting, featuring landscapes that reflect the beauty and richness of our diverse state.

The photos will be shared through Tennessee Craft’s social media platforms and in print to promote the 8th Annual Tennessee Craft Week, which will be held this year from October 2-10.

Winners will be announced on Thursday, September 8, with the grand prize winner receiving a $200 gift certificate from Blick Art Materials. Additionally, first, second and third place winners will receive gift certificates from Blick Art Materials and Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff.

A news release states that awards will be distributed to winners on October 17.

