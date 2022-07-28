Woman recognized for efforts to stop gun violence

UNION CITY, Tenn. — One local woman was recognized for her work in raising awareness to help curtail gun violence.

Thursday evening at Discovery Park of America, Union City native and founder of the organization Bullets Have No Eyes, Mamie Turner received special recognition and was awarded the Key to the City of Union City.

Union City Vice Mayor Randy Barnes, along with other dignitaries, made the presentation to Turner.

She says every community needs to become more involved in fighting gun violence.

“My motto is ‘Step out, step up and make a change.’ And I think today, with a lot of gun violence being focused on our young juveniles, we really have to step up as a city, as a neighborhood, and most of all as a state to come together and fight this thing called gun violence,” Turner said.

Turner founded the nonprofit after losing a son to gun violence in 2017. She is also credited with writing the first Black history book about Union City.

