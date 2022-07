JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services says they are at critical levels for O+, O-, A- and B- types.

They are asking the public to keep in mind several upcoming blood drives, including one set for Thursday , Aug. 18 in Jackson.

They shared a list of all blood drives in August, which you can find here.

And remember, the fourth car giveaway is on-going. That contest ends on Labor Day.

