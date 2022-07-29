Local business holding uniform giveaway for JMCSS students

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two local businesses are giving back to the community.

Pam Price, with Universal Beauty, says they are hosting a community giveback event, and they will be giving one free school uniform to the first 100 customers.

Price says the set will come with a shirt and a bottom, which can be pants, shorts or a skirt. She says there will only be one uniform per customer.

The giveaway is for Jackson-Madison County School System kindergarten through eighth grade students only, Price says.

The giveaway will be at Universal Beauty at 26 Carriage House Drive. It will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until supplies are gone.

The uniforms were purchased by 3061 Graphix Co.

