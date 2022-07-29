McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: DC League of Super-Pets Review

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Eli McCaig is here with a review of Warner Brothers’s DC League of Super-Pets.

Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis.

However, when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a ragtag group of animals to master their own newfound powers for a rescue mission.

The movie is available exclusively in theaters.

