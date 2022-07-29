Missing Mississippi teen found in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing Mississippi 15-year-old was found in Jackson on Friday.

U.S. Marshals say that the teen had been missing from Crystal Springs, Mississippi since Sunday. Marshals say that the suspect, Jeffery Lane, 31, of Jackson, allegedly threatened the family of the victim with violence and demanded ransom.

Marshals say that an investigation into the incident led them to a home on Hawthorne Place, where the missing teen was found unharmed.

Lane was taken to the Madison County Jail for an unrelated charge of domestic assault in Jackson.

The investigation is on-going.

