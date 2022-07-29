Mugshots : Madison County : 07/28/22 – 07/29/22 July 29, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Anthony Garrison Anthony Garrison: Simple domestic assault, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia Anthony Garrison: Simple domestic assault, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption Carlos Membreno Carlos Membreno: Driving under the influence Damar Hampton Damar Hampton: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license Debora Tyus Debora Tyus: Aggravated assault Elijah Milton Elijah Milton: Simple domestic assault, possession of stolen property Holly Roberson Holly Roberson: Violation of community corrections Ivan Waller Ivan Waller: Violation of community corrections Javon Spencer Javon Spencer: Failure to appear Jiles Jamarious Jiles Jamarious: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Kadiesha Scott Kadiesha Scott: Failure to appear Kalie Nickels Kalie Nickels: Schedule IV drug violations, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Laquisha Anderson Laquisha Anderson: Failure to appear Lucas Scroggins Lucas Scroggins: Violation of community corrections The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/28/22 and 7 a.m. on 07/29/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin