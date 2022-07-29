Mugshots : Madison County : 07/28/22 – 07/29/22

Anthony Garrison Anthony Garrison: Simple domestic assault, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia Anthony Garrison: Simple domestic assault, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Carlos Membreno Carlos Membreno: Driving under the influence

Damar Hampton Damar Hampton: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

Debora Tyus Debora Tyus: Aggravated assault

Elijah Milton Elijah Milton: Simple domestic assault, possession of stolen property



Holly Roberson Holly Roberson: Violation of community corrections

Ivan Waller Ivan Waller: Violation of community corrections

Javon Spencer Javon Spencer: Failure to appear

Jiles Jamarious Jiles Jamarious: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Kadiesha Scott Kadiesha Scott: Failure to appear



Kalie Nickels Kalie Nickels: Schedule IV drug violations, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Laquisha Anderson Laquisha Anderson: Failure to appear

Lucas Scroggins Lucas Scroggins: Violation of community corrections

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/28/22 and 7 a.m. on 07/29/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.