Stationary Front Brings Showers, Storms, and Heavy Rain Possibilities this Weekend

Weather Update – Friday, July 29, 2022 – 4:00 PM

TODAY:

Rainfall made its way into west Tennessee this morning and has gradually cleared off the radar since. Highs reached into the lower 80’s and will continue dropping back into the 70’s tonight as rain chances increase once again tomorrow morning.

THIS WEEKEND:

Rain returns first thing on Saturday morning and will continue into the afternoon. Highs may limit themselves in the mid 80’s and drop back into the lower 70’s overnight with mostly cloudy skies. By Sunday, some powerful storms along our stationary front could bring more heavy rainfall to many throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Highs should remain in the lower to mid 80’s with some mostly cloudy skies remaining also.

THIS WEEK:

Showers should begin to taper off on Monday with around a 40% chance. We’ll see this drop to 20% overnight and continue around 20% for the rest of the week. Highs on Monday may reach into the upper 80’s as the stationary front turns warm and surges to our north. This is going to bring back the heat and humidity for this coming week.

90’s return by Tuesday with some sunshine in the partly cloudy skies and once again a 20% chance of showers, which will be greatest south of I-40. A mostly sunny day is expected on Wednesday with his once again in the mid 90’s and oppressive heat returning. Rain chances continue decreasing into the rest of the week. By Thursday and Friday, mid 90’s are expected with mostly sunny skies and a 10% chance of showers.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

