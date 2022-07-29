SUV, semi-truck involved in crash in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — There was a large presence of first responders at the scene of wreck Friday evening.

Our crew at the scene on Country Club Lane in north Madison County, where an SUV and 18-wheeler were both seen with extensive damage.

We reached out to local authorities who say it’s too early in their investigation to release details. Injuries are unknown at this time.

The Jackson Police Department, Jackson Fire Department, EMS, and air evac were all present.

Find more local news here.