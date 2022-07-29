Tennessee back-to-school sales tax-free weekend kicks off

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is starting a sales tax-free weekend that covers back-to-school needs such as clothing, school supplies and computers. The sales tax holiday runs from Friday through Sunday.

It includes general clothing items that cost less than $100 each. School and art supplies that cost less than $100 an item also are covered. Computers, including laptops, are included if they cost $1,500 or less.

Shoppers can save online and in stores. The items must be bought for personal use, not business or trade.

Two other sales tax holidays are also occurring. A grocery sales tax suspension lasts for all of August. The exemption for gun safes and safety devices began this month and runs through June 2023.

