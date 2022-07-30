731 Day event returns to JSCC

JACKSON, Tenn. –Jackson State Community College held their second annual 731 Day event.







The event was created last year when 731 Day was on Saturday, but this year it falls on a Sunday, making today’s event Seven Three – O -Day.

The school welcomed potential students to learn about their different programs, what they offer, and some students even had the chance to register for classes.

The open house is an opportunity to see what the school offers.

Students had the time to register today and also had the chance to attend orientation.

“Classes start on August 23, so if you’re still thinking about coming to college you can go to jscc.edu and click the apply tab at the top. There’s still time, but lets do it sooner rather than later,” said Kyle Barron, Student Services Vice President, JSCC.

To apply to Jackson State Community College, you can visit their website or text (731) 251-3739 and speak directly with a recruiter.