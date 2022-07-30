California aims to make its own insulin brand to lower price

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California plans to make its own insulin. The state budget includes $100 million to develop three types of insulin products and invest in a manufacturing facility.

The state would contract with a private company to make the insulin under the CalRx brand.

This would not be the first time California made its own medicine.

The state also makes the only treatment for the rare disease of infant botulism.

But millions of people suffer from diabetes. Advocates say the health care industry has conspired to keep the price of insulin high.

People with Type 1 diabetes require insulin to survive.

