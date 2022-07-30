Cheesecake anyone? It’s National Cheesecake Day!

–Have a sweet tooth? Here is an excuse to enjoy one of America’s favorites. It’s National Cheesecake Day!

Today marks a special day for those who love the sweet, creamy dessert comprised of cream cheese, sugar, eggs, and often adorned with fruit toppings!

According to nationaldaycalendar.com, July 30 is National Cheesecake Day, and the dessert has been around since the times of ancient Greece.

Cheesecake was the subject of a book written by Greek physician Aegimus, who wrote of the art of making cheesecakes.

The first cheesecakes evolved in America around the 1820’s but they were not widely known until after the creation of pasteurization.

Information from nationaldaycalendar.com claims that William A. Lawrence first purchased a Neufchatel factory and began mass production of cream cheese in 1873.

The cheesecake often has a wide array of crust types, some made of a variety of cookies or the most notable, a classic graham cracker crust.

Cheesecakes come in a variety of styles including, New York-style, Country-style, Chicago-style, Philadelphia-style, and even savory varieties.

So, what is the best way to observe this tasty day? …By enjoying a big ole slice!

Whether you pick one up at the store, nearest bakery, or make one at home, there is no better day to enjoy the wonderful treat than on National Cheesecake Day!