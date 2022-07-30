Ex-NFL player charged with murder in death of girlfriend

By: Oscar Wells Gabriel II – AP Writer

HOUSTON (AP) – A former NFL player has been indicted for murder in the killing of his girlfriend, whose remains were found months after she was reported missing last year.

The player is Kevin Ware, who played tight end in 2003 and 2004 for Washington and San Francisco.

If convicted, he could get life in prison. Ware is also charged with tampering with evidence, specifically a corpse, in the death of Taylor Pomaski.

