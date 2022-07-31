Annual event returns to stop violence in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. –Blacks Out Black Out is hosting their third annual event.

The event is to raise awareness and remember those who lost their lives to gun violence, drug overdoses, suicide and more.











This is the third year for the event. Three years ago it was started due to the amount of violence in the community, now the fight continues.

The event included mothers, siblings, and family members of those who lost their lives.

And although this is an annual event, this is the first time the group has held a march.

Along with the march, there were games, food, music, and more.

“We got people being shot in broad daylight on the 45 Bypass now, we have people being shot on Highland Street, 15 mins away from home. We don’t know what to say to the mothers, but if we can bring each mother together, then maybe they can help one another and come together in a community and maybe one person will hear it and think twice before they go do something,” said Katrena Howard, organizer, Blacks Out Black Out.

The event took place at Forrest Hill Park and ended around 8 p.m.