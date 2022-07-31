Annual music festival gets a new venue

JACKSON, Tenn. –To add to the 731 Day list of events, an annual festival was held at Hub City Brewing.

Porchfest is usually held in the historic Lambuth neighborhood, however after seeing rain the event had to be moved indoors.

The lineup of artists and bands will continue to be the same. Although the event is not outside, you’ll still need to bring those blankets or lawn chairs for seating.

The event started a little after 2:40 p.m. with Avon Park first taking the stage. The festival is expected to last until 9 p.m.

“That’s the spirit of Porchfest, really is to bring people together,” said Courtney Searcy, Program Director, Our Jackson Home.

There’s still time to grab a spot at Porchfest. Hub City Brewing is located on 250 West Main Street in downtown Jackson.