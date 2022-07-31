Hub City businesses offers special sales for 7-3-1

JACKSON, Tenn. –Today is the last day of July…7-31. Today is also 7-3-1 Day here in Jackson.

Wbbj 7 eyewitness news “Dials” into the event.





It’s 7-3-1 Day and this year there were some showers in the forecast, but that didn’t stop these business owners from having special sales.

“Today is 731 Day.. literally. All week, Jackson businesses have been celebrating and wanted to give back to the community by giving discounts,” said Genevieve Dupree, owner, Floral Cakes Bakery.

Floral Cakes Bakery is a bake shop that offers more than just desserts and for 731 Day they are giving customers a chance to taste some products at a discounted price.

“Our cupcakes today, are a dollar off and so are the signature fruit lemonades. So, Floral Cakes is an unconventional bakery, we really like to cater to the fun and whimsical side,” Dupree said.

After you grab a bite to eat, customers could shop til’ they drop at a few local clothing boutiques.

“It’s 7 dollars and 31 cents off of tons of items, accessories. I have a whole clearance rack here of workout clothes, some dress up pants, and some summer stuff,” said Odyssey Lane Robinson, owner Curves Talk Boutique.

Curves Talk Boutique is located on Cheyenne Drive. The boutique caters to those who wear 1x to 5x, bringing more inclusivity to women’s clothing.

“I am starting to introduce a little standard size line, because a lot of people were skiing me for it. So the standard sizes are on the website now shopcurvestalk.com and I’ll be introducing them slowly into the boutique as well. But, its always about us curvy girls cause we want to look cute too,” Robinson said.

After you fill your belly and shop for some new threads… Hub city brewing has you covered with 30 minutes of bowling for seven dollars and 31 cents.

If you’d like keep the celebration going, bowling at Hub City Brewing will continue this evening until 8 p.m.