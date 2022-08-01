First Amendment Festival to be held in West Tennessee

UNION CITY, Tenn. — A nonprofit is hosting a First Amendment Festival at Discovery Park of America.

The festival is being hosted by The Freedom Forum at the park on Sept. 24.

A news release from the park says there will be First Amendment-themed games, trivia, crafts, conversations, music from The Gatlin Brothers, and will also feature special guest Brett Baier, a Fox News anchor.

Discovery Park says admission to the park the day of the First Amendment Festival is free with registration. They say a schedule will be released at a later date.

The park adds that there will be a scavenger hunt, moments to reflect how the First Amendment has been used for you, ways to show and test your knowledge, an artwork installation, and more.

You can read the full news release here. You can register for free tickets here.

